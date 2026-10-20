I’ve Been Getting Calls Asking What Seyi Tinubu Is Running For – Tinubu Opens Up

President Bola Tinubu has praised his son, Seyi Tinubu, for mobilizing young Nigerians through the City Boys Movement and organising them to support his political ambition ahead of his re-election bid.

Naija News reports that Tinubu made the remarks during the inauguration of the City Boys Movement in Abuja.

The president disclosed that he had received several calls in recent weeks from people seeking to know the political ambition behind Seyi’s activities and the office he intended to contest.

Tinubu explained that he told those who contacted him that his son was pursuing his father’s political cause rather than seeking a personal political position.

He said that Seyi had taken the initiative to reach out to young people within his age group, listen to their concerns and organise them without demanding a political title or government appointment.

He said: “Permit me a personal moment for my son, Seyi. I’ve watched what you started with City Boy, and I got some calls within the last few weeks asking me what Seyi is running for. I said he’s running after his father.

“You did it humbly, you did not ask for a title or an office, you went to the young people, your age mates, your group, you listened to them and you organised them, I am proud of all of you”