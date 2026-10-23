‘You Must Experience Pain For Better Tomorrow’ – Suswam Supports Tinubu

Former Benue State Governor Gabriel Suswam has conceded that Nigerians are going through hardship, but urged citizens, especially young people, to stand by President Bola Tinubu as he lays what he called a solid foundation for the country.

Naija News reports that Suswam spoke on Friday in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, at the PBAT Door-to-Door rally.

The former governor appealed to the youths to vote massively for the President in January 2027 so he could consolidate his reforms.

“Come next January, you will vote massively for this man so that he can consolidate on these policies for your own future. Don’t listen to any propaganda that people are churning out, there is suffering now, but there is no way you can build a future without experiencing some pains, we must experience those pains for us to be better tomorrow,” he said.

He argued that the country would have been in a better place if similar reforms had been carried out earlier.

“If we have taken those same steps, we won’t have been where we are today. Tinubu has taken it, please let’s allow him in the next four years, he will consolidate and hand over to somebody who shall build on it,” he added.

Suswam lauded the initiative’s convener, Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, for setting up the door-to-door campaign.

He charged participants to take the message to their local governments and villages.

“So when you go back, know that voting and campaigning are not gathering like this, go back to your local government, go back to your village, talk to your parents, talk to your brothers about door-to-door, so that they will reason and understand what Tinubu is doing for the future of this country,” he said.

The former governor also explained that he moved to the All Progressives Congress (APC) because he wanted to be on the right side of history.

“I was one of those who wasn’t in APC but when I saw what was going on, I decided that let me not be behind, when history is written, let it be that Suswam was one of those who supported Tinubu to build a solid foundation for the younger generation of this country,” he said.

He expressed support for the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, describing the current reforms as an investment in the future of young Nigerians.

“We support President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, we support his courage, what he is doing for the younger generation of this country, what is happening now is for you. Yes, there are traces of hardship but tomorrow you will be better off for it, so let us support Tinubu for 2027,” Suswam added.