Younger Generations Will Benefit – Ex Benue Suswam Makes Case For Tinubu’s Economic Policies

Former Benue State Governor, Gabriel Suswam, has defended President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies.

Naija News reports that he said the measures may be difficult in the short term but will eventually benefit younger generations in the future.

The former Benue State leader made the remarks on Friday during the PBAT Door-to-Door rally in Makurdi, the State capital.

Suswam acknowledged that many Nigerians are affected by the policies but argued that the country needed to consider their possible long-term benefits.

He explained: “A lot of people have been criticizing what is going on, an investment for the future. When you give birth to a child, that child does not start running from day one and so the economic policies that have been introduced to us in this country, as a student of contemporary economic, I know for a certain that the future belongs to the younger generation, and the future is being laid by this great Nigerian, Tinubu.

“If you take a look at the economics of countries in the Middle East Asia like Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and the rest of them; most of them have taken this same economic policies and built a future that is benefitting the younger generation now.”