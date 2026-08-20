Atiku Reveals How He Recovered Stolen Money With Obasanjo

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday recounted how he and his former principal, Olusegun Obasanjo, recovered funds allegedly stolen from the country during their administration.

Naija News reports that Atiku made the disclosure while addressing journalists on Wednesday, recalling the steps taken by the administration after it assumed office in 1999.

According to the former Vice President, the administration faced the task of recovering public funds allegedly taken by certain individuals.

Atiku said the administration had records of the individuals suspected of taking public funds and decided to approach them directly to recover the money.

He explained that those involved were invited and asked to return the funds, with an arrangement allowing them to retain five per cent.

Atiku said, “We had records of what everyone had stolen. We called them, sat down with them, and told them to return what they had taken, while allowing them to keep five per cent.”

The ADC candidate said the recovery process was carried out through a committee which he chaired, with former military intelligence chief, Aliyu Gusau serving as a member.

Atiku stated, “I chaired the committee, with Aliyu Gusau as a member. That was how we recovered money for Nigeria.”

Atiku also recalled Obasanjo’s initial reaction, saying the former president was angry when he assumed office in 1999.

He said he had to intervene and persuade Obasanjo that the government needed to approach the issue differently.

According to Atiku, the administration subsequently established the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as part of its broader effort to institutionalise the fight against corruption.

Atiku added, “Later, we established the EFCC to fight corruption.”