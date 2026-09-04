What You Need To Know About Dangote Refinery Shares, Price, IPO Date, How To Buy

The planned listing of Dangote Petroleum Refinery on the Nigerian stock market is moving closer to reality, potentially giving ordinary Nigerians an opportunity to own a direct stake in one of Africa’s largest industrial projects.

For years, the refinery was essentially inaccessible to retail investors because it was privately held. That is now set to change, with Aliko Dangote confirming in early September 2026 that an Initial Public Offering, popularly known as an IPO, will open within days.

Reports on Friday, September 4, indicate that about 4.1 billion shares could be offered to investors, with a price of around ₦525 per share under consideration.

If successful, the transaction could become the largest IPO ever undertaken in Africa.

However, prospective investors need to understand that Dangote Refinery shares differ from the other Dangote-linked companies already trading on the Nigerian Exchange, and that some of the detailed IPO terms being reported have not yet appeared in a final public prospectus.

Below is what Nigerians need to know about the much-anticipated Dangote Refinery shares.

What Exactly Is Dangote Refinery?

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals is the massive oil refining and petrochemical complex located at the Lekki Free Zone in Lagos State.

The facility was built at an estimated cost of about $20 billion and was originally designed to process around 650,000 barrels of crude oil daily.

Dangote says the facility can produce petrol, diesel, aviation fuel, Liquefied Petroleum Gas, naphtha, and other petroleum products for both Nigeria and export markets.

The company is now pursuing plans to increase refining capacity to approximately 1.4 million barrels per day, effectively doubling the refinery’s size. Part of the capital raised from the planned IPO is expected to help finance that expansion.

Is Dangote Refinery Already Listed On The Stock Exchange?

No, not yet.

As of September 4, 2026, Dangote Petroleum Refinery shares are not yet freely trading on the Nigerian Exchange like shares of Dangote Cement or Dangote Sugar Refinery.

That distinction matters for prospective investors.

For example, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, which trades under the ticker DANGSUGAR, is a completely separate listed company involved in sugar production and refining. Buying DANGSUGAR shares does not mean an investor owns shares directly in the Dangote Petroleum Refinery. The NGX identifies DANGSUGAR as a consumer-goods company that refines raw sugar into edible sugar.

Investors interested specifically in the petroleum refinery therefore need to wait for the refinery’s own public offering and listing.

When Will Dangote Refinery Shares Be Available?

Aliko Dangote said on September 3 that the refinery’s IPO would open within 10 to 12 days.

Reuters subsequently reported that the order book is expected to open on September 14, 2026, citing people with direct knowledge of the transaction.

This would allow investors to submit applications for shares before the stock eventually begins normal secondary-market trading on the Nigerian Exchange.

However, investors should pay close attention to the final SEC-approved offer documents for the exact opening date, closing date, minimum subscription and allotment arrangements.

How Much Will One Dangote Refinery Share Cost?

Current reports suggest a price of approximately ₦525 per share.

Reuters reported on September 4 that sources involved with the transaction said the refinery was considering a price range of approximately ₦500 to ₦595 per share, with ₦525 emerging as the likely offer price.

About 4.1 billion shares are expected to be offered.

At ₦525 each, the base offer would be worth roughly ₦2.15 trillion, although Reuters put the expected fundraising at around $1.5 billion based on prevailing exchange rates and deal assumptions.

A 15 per cent greenshoe option is also expected. A greenshoe provision means additional shares can be sold if demand is much stronger than initially expected.

Some of these detailed terms were reported by sources familiar with the transaction, while Dangote Refinery had not publicly commented on all of them when Reuters published its report.

Investors should therefore treat the final approved prospectus, rather than social-media flyers or unofficial investment platforms, as authoritative.

How Much Is Dangote Refinery Worth?

This is likely to become one of the biggest questions surrounding the IPO.

A private placement completed ahead of the public offering reportedly valued the refinery at around $40 billion. Reuters noted, however, that some analysts have questioned how that valuation compares with established international refining companies.

Africa Finance Corporation announced in August that it had led strategic investors in a $2.5 billion private placement in Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals.

A high valuation can reflect investors’ expectations about the refinery’s future earnings, strategic importance and expansion plans.

But it can also mean that investors are paying a substantial price today based partly on expected future growth.

The eventual IPO prospectus should provide investors with more detailed financial information with which to assess the company’s valuation.

Can Ordinary Nigerians Buy Dangote Refinery Shares?

The planned offering is specifically expected to include retail investors, meaning individual Nigerians should be able to participate rather than the offer being restricted exclusively to banks, pension funds and other institutional investors.

Dangote had said earlier in 2026 that Nigerians would be given the opportunity to own shares directly in the refinery.

The precise process will become clearer when the approved prospectus is released.

Typically, investors participating in a Nigerian public offer would need appropriate capital-market identification and an account through which the shares can ultimately be held or traded.

Investors should use only channels and receiving agents specifically named in the official offer documentation.