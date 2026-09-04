Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Friday, 4th September, 2026

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today, Friday, 4th September, 2026.

The Federal Government has dismissed claims by presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Peter Obi and his running mate, Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso, that President Bola Tinubu would be defeated in the 2027 general elections, insisting that the All Progressives Congress remains confident of retaining the Presidency.

THE Presidency has clarified that the ongoing Freedom of Information Act, FOIA, litigation involving President Bola Tinubu before a United States federal court is a civil records-disclosure dispute and not a criminal case against the President.

From relentless gas leaks and flaring to soot-filled air, contaminated water, and toxic pollution, communities across Rivers State have been paying a grim price for years of environmental degradation. The pollution is now creeping into their lungs and water sources, triggering recurring respiratory illnesses and other health problems, while some families are being forced to relocate to safer environments.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said those campaigning for the return of fuel subsidy are resorting to populist politics that will ultimately fail. The governor criticised politicians promising to restore petrol subsidy, arguing that any candidate assuring Nigerians of its return was simply building a campaign on empty promises that would end up deceiving voters.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.