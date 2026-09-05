Why I Don’t Regret Voting APC In 2015 – Aisha Yesufu

Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) chieftain, Aisha Yesufu, has said the choice of Yemi Osinbajo as the All Progressives Congress (APC) vice-presidential candidate is why she does not regret voting for the party in the 2015 election.

Naija News reports that Aisha, in an interview with the Kaa Truth podcast, said she did not vote for the APC because of the late former president, Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Aisha Yesufu, her decision to vote for the APC in 2015 was influenced by reports that Buhari would delegate some key responsibilities, particularly managing the country’s economy, to Osinbajo’s office.

She said, “I don’t regret voting for Buhari. This is the thing, if I’m to regret voting for Buhari, it will be like this disaster we have now, we should allow it because the next person will be worse.

“It was Jonathan that made Buhari to be acceptable by the people. We had someone who had done so badly and by 2015, we voted for APC. I didn’t vote for that ticket for Buhari but because of Pastor Yemi Osibanjo.

“If you ask me why, I will say because Buhari is known to delegate his duties. When he was a military head of state, it was Tunde Idiagbon that was in charge. They said Osibanjo was going to be in charge of the economy.”