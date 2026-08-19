Your Supporters Are On Rampage, Call Them To Order – Aisha Yesufu To Atiku

Human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu has accused supporters of the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Atiku Abubakar of going on rampage.

Naija News reports that she made the allegation in a post on her 𝕏 handle on Tuesday evening.

She claimed that Atiku’s supporters were attacking the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi on social media.

Yesufu urged the former vice president to call his loyalists to order.

The co-convener of the BringBackOurGirls movement stressed that she had personally become one of the targets of the attacks.

According to her, she expected better conduct as she and Atiku had previously worked together in the same political party

“An appeal to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to call his supporters to order. They have been on a rampage on social media attacking supporters of Mr Peter Obi. I have been one of their targets,” she tweeted.

She further said that she expected political decency and sportsmanship to prevail among supporters of the opposition figures.

Yesufu also argued that attention should instead be focused on defeating the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Meanwhile, Yesufu, has revealed that she would not be travelling around the country with the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as she did during the 2023 presidential election.

Naija News reports that Yesufu revealed this in a video shared on her official 𝕏 account.

Reflecting on her involvement in the 2023 presidential campaign, Yesufu said her major objective was to help Nigerians understand that Obi’s candidacy was not based on ethnicity or religion.

She explained that she wanted voters to see Obi as a candidate who represented Nigerians across different backgrounds.

According to her, the campaign succeeded in changing the perception of many Nigerians who initially believed Obi had little chance of winning the election.

Yesufu said several people who were initially sceptical about his prospects eventually became convinced of his ability to mount a strong challenge.

However, she said her priority going into the 2027 election would be to ensure that Nigerians who intend to support Obi are properly mobilised and that their votes are protected from the polling unit through the collation process.

Yesufu urged supporters to establish networks at polling units ahead of election day, stressing that such structures would enable them to coordinate activities and monitor the voting and collation of results.

She also advised voters to familiarise themselves with the procedures for recording election results to guard against mistakes or deliberate manipulation.

“Your vote that you voted, it must be entered. You must see it manually entered. Follow it. Escort your vote from your polling unit to the ward collation centre,” she said.

The activist clarified that her decision not to travel extensively with Obi did not mean she would abandon his campaign.

Rather, she said she would continue to support him when necessary while concentrating more on building the organisational structures required to secure votes.

“There are so many other things that I am doing. I am going to be doing so you might not get out as much as possible to ensure that I’m doing this,” Yesufu said.

She further noted that a number of young Nigerians were already playing different roles in the campaign, including voter mobilisation, photography, content production and other forms of support.