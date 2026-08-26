Tinubu May Come 3rd Or 4th In 2027 Election – Gololo

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Haruna Gololo, has predicted that President Bola Tinubu would lose the 2027 election, and would come a distant third or fourth.

He asserted that President Tinubu has not done enough in his first term to secure a second term.

Naija News reports that Gololo made the submission during an interview with The Whistler. He noted specifically that the north is mobilizing against Tinubu’s second-term bid.

Sharing his grievances, the ADC chieftain said the appointments by Tinubu have favoured only the Yorubas while other regions have been largely neglected.

“My disappointment, in the first place, is with the appointments. All the appointments he gives are to people from Lagos or Ogun, and mostly not Ondo. In every financial area where there is money, he appoints Yorubas. That is one.

Secondly, all the contracts are given, but they are not on the ground. They are only on paper. There is no implementation of the budgets.

What do you use the money for? The military protested over pension payments. Contractors even carry their food and belongings and stay at the Ministry of Finance because there is no money to pay them.

Most of those who used to boast about billions cannot give you a small amount now. With this situation, can you continue? No. You have to change. Simple,” Gololo said.

He added that the President has not fulfilled several of his campaign promises and therefore does not deserve another term in office.

On the mobilization by the north against the Tinubu presidency, Gololo said he won’t reveal their strategy.

“It can never work in favour of the President because we vote. The people who are voting know where they are going to vote. In the last election, Obi won in Lagos State.

“So what? He has control of Lagos, but they won him. The vote must determine who is coming there. Personally, I think the President may come third or fourth.

“Mobilisation is going on seriously, and the campaign is going on seriously. But we don’t reveal our strategy.

In a battle, when you are going to battle, you don’t tell the enemy what assault you are going to use, whether it is a brigade attack, battalion attack, company attack, ambush or something else. It is left for you when you go voting. The voting will determine everything,” he said.