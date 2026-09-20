Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 20th September, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 20th September, 2026.

President Bola Tinubu has given details of the Federal Government’s plan to reduce transportation fares across the country from October 1, 2026, citing cheaper fares already recorded in some states through the use of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered and electric vehicles.

Tinubu said the plan followed his August 27 meeting with the 36 state governors, where they agreed on measures to reduce transportation costs and ease the pressure of rising living costs on Nigerians.

In a statement on Saturday (today), the President said an implementation committee for the National Affordable CNG Transit Programme had since been established under the Nigeria Governors’ Forum.

He said the committee, the Presidential Initiative on CNG and Electric Vehicles, the states and other stakeholders were already working to identify priority transport routes and determine the interventions needed.

The President said the plan had become more urgent because of the current global energy crisis and its impact on petrol, diesel and transportation costs.

He pointed to several states where CNG-powered and electric transport services had already reduced fares.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Osa Director, has predicted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will lose the 2027 election.

According to him, Nigerians are frustrated and suffering under the APC administration because of the rising cost of living, increased rent, and rising petrol prices.

Speaking during an interview with Symfoni, Naija News reports that Director said he does not see a pathway for APC victory in the 2027 election.

Director, however, challenged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure a free and fair election, adding that if the commission operates above board during the 2027 election, APC would not win up to ten states.

A former Secretary to the Anambra State Government, Oseloka Obaze, has claimed that former governor Peter Obi left ₦86.6 billion in the state’s coffers when he handed over power in 2014.

Naija News reports that Obaze, who served as SSG during Obi’s administration between 2006 and 2014, made the claim in a post on 𝕏 on Thursday amid the ongoing controversy over the financial records successive administrations inherited in the state.

The former SSG said he was present on March 17, 2014, when Obi formally handed over documents detailing the state’s finances to his successor, Willie Obiano.

According to him, Obiano received and acknowledged his copy of the handover letter, which included certified bank statements and other supporting documents.

He also shared a copy of the handover letter, saying it detailed the state’s assets and liabilities.

The Chief Promoter of the Alternative Movement, Otunba Segun Showunmi, has kicked against former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar’s plan to bring back petrol subsidy if elected president in 2027.

Showunmi, Chief Promoter of the Alternative Movement, said returning to subsidy would amount to taking Nigeria ‘back to Egypt’.

He spoke on Saturday in Abeokuta, Ogun State, while addressing supporters during a sensitization and mobilization programme organized in support of President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid, Naija News reports.

Atiku, who is the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), had said he would restore petrol subsidy if elected in 2027.

The former vice-president argued that Nigerians should benefit from the country’s resources and that the removal of subsidy had made life more difficult for citizens.

But Showunmi dismissed the proposal, saying Nigeria had spent decades operating a subsidy regime without achieving the desired result.

He described those pushing for the return of subsidy as “overtly and inordinately ambitious”, insisting that Nigeria would not go back to what he called Egypt.

Former House of Representatives Minority Leader, Farouq Aliyu, has alleged that he was offered ₦250 million to support former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s controversial third-term bid.

Naija News reports that Aliyu made the claim during an appearance on the Naija Unfiltered podcast published on YouTube on Friday.

The third-term proposal was one of the major political controversies of the Obasanjo administration, which lasted from 1999 to 2007. In May 2006, the National Assembly rejected proposed constitutional amendments that would have paved the way for Obasanjo to seek a third consecutive term.

Obasanjo has repeatedly denied pursuing a third term. In September 2025, the former President again said he did not seek another term.

However, Aliyu insisted the third-term agenda was genuine, claiming attempts were made to secure lawmakers’ support.

He said the then Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Nuhu Ribadu, contacted him and asked him to come to Abuja for a meeting with Obasanjo.

According to Aliyu, he initially declined the invitation but later agreed to meet the former President.

He said he discussed the proposed constitutional amendment during the meeting and maintained that the plan would not succeed.

Aliyu further alleged that he was subsequently offered ₦250 million by an individual whom Ribadu had directed him to meet.

The former lawmaker also claimed that other senior lawmakers were offered large sums of money to support the proposal.

He alleged that the then Speaker of the House, Aminu Masari, was offered ₦400 million, while the then Majority Leader, Abdul Ningi, was allegedly offered the same amount.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, (NMDPRA), has explained that it does not determine the price Nigerians pay for petrol at filling stations.

The clarification comes amid another increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as fuel, with the regulator acknowledging the pressure rising fuel costs are putting on households, transport workers and businesses, Naija News reports.

In a statement on Saturday, September 19, 2026, the NMDPRA said the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA, 2021, leaves the wholesale and retail prices of petroleum products to market forces.

It said Section 205(1) of the law states that petroleum prices should be determined under unrestricted free-market conditions.

The Authority also said government intervention in petroleum pricing is only allowed under exceptional circumstances where there is formal evidence of market failure.

The regulator, however, said deregulation did not mean petroleum operators could engage in unfair or anti-competitive practices.

According to the NMDPRA, Section 216 of the PIA gives it the power to tackle price fixing, anti-competitive practices and abuse of market dominance.

The Authority also said it was working with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and other security agencies to increase surveillance along border routes and stop the illegal diversion of petroleum products out of the country.

Jehovah’s Witnesses have changed their position on four major blood components, allowing individual members to decide according to their personal conscience whether to accept or donate them.

Naija News reports that the adjustment was announced by the Governing Body of Jehovah’s Witnesses in a statement issued by its World Headquarters in Warwick, New York, and published on the organization’s website on Friday.

Under the revised policy, members can personally decide whether to accept red cells, white cells, plasma or platelets from another person’s blood.

“The decision to accept red cells, white cells, plasma or platelets from another person’s blood is a matter of personal conscience,” the organization said.

Members can also decide whether to donate blood specifically for the purpose of providing components or fractions for use by another person.

However, the organization stressed that the change does not affect its long-standing refusal of whole-blood transfusions on religious grounds.

Young Jonn has turned down Blaqbonez’s offer to work together after digging up an old post in which the rapper picked DJ Coublon ahead of him.

The exchange started after Young Jonn, a producer-turned-singer, shared a post about wanting five close friends who could move together as a group, Naija News reports.

“I need like 5 bad friends way we go dey move in bulk!” Young Jonn wrote.

Blaqbonez responded to the post by showing interest in joining him.

“Oya, make we dey together, sing as one,” the rapper replied.

However, Young Jonn responded by bringing up a 2015 tweet attributed to Blaqbonez, in which the rapper had said he preferred DJ Coublon to Young Jonn.

Sharing a screenshot of the old post, Young Jonn told Blaqbonez: “Go sing as one with Coublon.”

Blaqbonez, in his response, denied making the post himself.

According to the rapper, the tweet was made by his social media handler in 2015.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has dismissed reports claiming that the Falconets are planning to boycott training ahead of their 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup quarter-final against Colombia.

Reports had suggested that the players were considering refusing to train ahead of the crucial fixture. However, the NFF described the reports as false and insisted that the team remained focused on their campaign in Poland.

“Reports in a section of the media that the Falconets are planning to boycott training are an absolute falsehood,” the NFF stated.

“The girls are now heading to training for their last session before tomorrow’s match against Colombia.”

Naija News reports that the Falconets reached the quarter-finals after defeating England 3-0 in the Round of 16. They will face Colombia at Stadion Miejski ŁKS in Łódź at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, with a place in the semi-finals at stake.

The Manchester United Muslim Supporters Club (MUMSC) has called for co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Glazer family to leave the club because he said Britain was in decline due to a combination of high taxes and high immigration.

Ratcliffe, one of the UK’s richest people and founder of petrochemical company Ineos, made the remarks in an interview with the BBC earlier today, September 19.

The comments have drawn renewed criticism from MUMSC, which previously condemned Ratcliffe in February after he said the UK had been “colonized by immigrants”. Ratcliffe later apologized for “offending some people” with his language.

In a statement of no confidence in Manchester United’s ownership, MUMSC said it had hoped Ratcliffe’s previous apology would mark a change in his approach.

Manchester United responded to Ratcliffe’s previous remarks in February by saying the club “prides itself” on being “inclusive”.

MUMSC stressed the importance of diversity at Manchester United, highlighting the different nationalities, cultures, ethnicities, religions and backgrounds represented among the club’s players, staff, stewards, security teams and supporters.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.