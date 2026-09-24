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‘If You’re Supporting APC, It Means You’re After Your Pockets’ – Nollywood Actress, Rita Edochie

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Nollywood Actress, Rita Edochie
Nollywood Actress, Rita Edochie

Key Takeaways

  • Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, attacked APC supporters on Instagram on Thursday, saying they back the party for personal gain, not Nigeria’s progress.
  • Rita Edochie declared support for NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and began campaigning for them for January 2027.
  • Minister of Works, David Umahi, criticised Peter Obi in a video that went viral on Wednesday, saying he dislikes Obi’s frequent use of ‘go and verify’.

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, has taken a swipe at supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Rita, in an Instagram post on Thursday, said those supporting the APC are putting their personal interests ahead of the country’s betterment.

The movie star further declared support for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The actress also urged Nigerians to reject vote buying, political thuggery during the election and support candidates with capacity.

She wrote, “If you are supporting APC, it means you are just after your pockets, not for the betterment of our country, Nigeria. I am officially kicking off my campaign for the election of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso come January 2027. A new and better Nigeria is possible if we call evil by its name.

“Say no to vote buying, say no to political thuggery, say no to grabbing, snatching and running with the people’s mandate. With your dusted PVC, you can make Nigeria of our dream a reality by voting for capacity.”

Meanwhile, Minister of Works, David Umahi, has criticised Peter Obi, over his frequent use of the phrase, ‘go and verify.

Umahi said he does not like hearing the former Anambra State governor repeatedly use the phrase whenever he speaks about his record, policies or claims on governance.

The minister made the comment in a video that went viral on Wednesday.

According to Umahi, Obi’s regular call for Nigerians to ‘go and verify’ his claims has become a statement he dislikes hearing.

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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