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Their Mother Is Not As Strong As I Am – Rita Edochie Fires Back At Critics Over Arthritis Rumour

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By Justina Otio
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Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie
Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie

Key Takeaways

  • Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, blasted critics who claimed she has arthritis after she posted a video of herself dancing on Instagram.
  • Edochie said her active lifestyle, frequent travels and long hours standing while promoting her movie prove she is strong, energetic and flexible.
  • She said jealous commenters spread the rumour because she is trending, warned such attacks can cause depression, and vowed to keep posting online.

Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has berated those claiming she has arthritis.

Naija News understands that some netizens speculated about her health after the actress shared a video of herself dancing.

Reacting in a post on her Instagram page, the actress questioned how her critics could link her movements and active lifestyle to a health condition.

She slammed the online commenters, questioning how they could mistake her active, flexible lifestyle and frequent travels for a physical limitation.

The thespian condemned the behaviour and asked if those spreading the rumour could see their mothers being as active as she is.

Can their mothers ever be as strong, active, energetic, and flexible as I am? Impossible!” she wrote.

According to the actress, she has been moving around, travelling and standing for hours while promoting her movie.

She further said that her critics were being jealous because she was currently trending and her name was receiving attention.

“Your empty head can only find arthritis to talk about,” she added.

Edochie urged people who criticise others on social media to desist from such acts, stressing that such attacks could push people into depression.

The actress said she would not allow her critics to stop her from using social media or sharing updates with her followers.

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: [email protected]

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