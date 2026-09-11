Their Mother Is Not As Strong As I Am – Rita Edochie Fires Back At Critics Over Arthritis Rumour

Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has berated those claiming she has arthritis.

Naija News understands that some netizens speculated about her health after the actress shared a video of herself dancing.

Reacting in a post on her Instagram page, the actress questioned how her critics could link her movements and active lifestyle to a health condition.

She slammed the online commenters, questioning how they could mistake her active, flexible lifestyle and frequent travels for a physical limitation.

The thespian condemned the behaviour and asked if those spreading the rumour could see their mothers being as active as she is.

“Can their mothers ever be as strong, active, energetic, and flexible as I am? Impossible!” she wrote.

According to the actress, she has been moving around, travelling and standing for hours while promoting her movie.

She further said that her critics were being jealous because she was currently trending and her name was receiving attention.

“Your empty head can only find arthritis to talk about,” she added.

Edochie urged people who criticise others on social media to desist from such acts, stressing that such attacks could push people into depression.

The actress said she would not allow her critics to stop her from using social media or sharing updates with her followers.