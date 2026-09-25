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Why El-Rufai Is Part Of Atiku’s Campaign Council – Dele Momodu

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By Oladipo Abiola
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ADC Chieftain, Dele Momodu
ADC Chieftain, Dele Momodu

Key Takeaways

  • ADC chieftain, Dele Momodu, defended Atiku Abubakar’s appointment of ex-Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, as deputy chairman of his 2027 campaign council.
  • Momodu said El-Rufai’s inclusion was meant to honour his political sacrifice, insisting the former governor’s detention and travails were politically motivated.
  • Momodu alleged El-Rufai returned to Nigeria knowing he would be arrested, and said he is now a “prisoner of conscience” under a government he helped to midwife.

Veteran journalist and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dele Momodu, has described former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, as a prisoner of conscience.

Momodu made the submission on Friday while defending the inclusion of the former Governor in the 2027 campaign council of the ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News recalls that Atiku on Thursday, named El-Rufai as the deputy chairman of his campaign council for his 2027 bid despite the former Governor being in jail.

Defending the decision, Momodu said El-Rufai’s inclusion was a way of recognising what he described as the former governor’s political sacrifice.

“It is a way of honouring his sacrifice because his travails, I can say, are quite political in nature,” Momodu said.

The journalist, who was also named as part of the campaign council, said El-Rufai’s detention is politically motivated.

The publisher went further to describe El-Rufai as a “prisoner of conscience”, alleging that his detention was politically motivated.

“He is in the hands of a government that he helped to midwife,” Momodu said.

He also argued that El-Rufai chose to return to Nigeria despite knowing he could face arrest.

“He could have stayed away from the country. He chose to come back to the country. He knew he was going to be arrested, and he was arrested,” he said.

Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
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