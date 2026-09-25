Why El-Rufai Is Part Of Atiku’s Campaign Council – Dele Momodu

Veteran journalist and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dele Momodu, has described former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, as a prisoner of conscience.

Momodu made the submission on Friday while defending the inclusion of the former Governor in the 2027 campaign council of the ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News recalls that Atiku on Thursday, named El-Rufai as the deputy chairman of his campaign council for his 2027 bid despite the former Governor being in jail.

Defending the decision, Momodu said El-Rufai’s inclusion was a way of recognising what he described as the former governor’s political sacrifice.

“It is a way of honouring his sacrifice because his travails, I can say, are quite political in nature,” Momodu said.

The journalist, who was also named as part of the campaign council, said El-Rufai’s detention is politically motivated.

The publisher went further to describe El-Rufai as a “prisoner of conscience”, alleging that his detention was politically motivated.

“He is in the hands of a government that he helped to midwife,” Momodu said.

He also argued that El-Rufai chose to return to Nigeria despite knowing he could face arrest.

“He could have stayed away from the country. He chose to come back to the country. He knew he was going to be arrested, and he was arrested,” he said.