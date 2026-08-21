Subsidy: Why Are You Still Borrowing More Than Other Presidents? – Momodu Questions Tinubu

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dele Momodu, has questioned the incessant borrowing of the incumbent administration.

He fumed that President Bola Tinubu’s administration acts like a dictatorship, where no one can question any of the leaders.

Naija News reports that Momodu shared his reservations during an appearance on Arise Television’s Prime Time on Thursday.

He lamented that Tinubu gave Nigerians bad news from the first day of his administration when he announced the removal of the fuel subsidy.

According to the publisher of Ovation Magazine, the fuel subsidy removal is shrouded in mystery.

The former presidential aspirant said the lack of transparent facts and figures regarding the cost of the subsidy makes the policy complicated.

He said, “Nobody gives bad news on a celebration day. That’s what Tinubu did. He gave bad news to Nigerians from day one, and Nigeria has not recovered since then.

“We don’t even have facts and figures about the subsidy. It’s shrouded in mystery. All we just hear is, yes, we’ve removed it.

“Secondly, why are you still borrowing more than all the other presidents? It’s a simple thing to ask, but because we have a kind of dictatorship in Nigeria where you cannot query any of the people elected by Nigerians, you can’t query anybody. So, that is why right now they are getting angry when anybody goes there.”