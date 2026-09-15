How I Escaped Arrest At Heathrow Airport – Dele Momodu

African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Dele Momodu, has recalled how name-dropping helped him escape arrest by Special Forces at Heathrow Airport in London.

Naija News reports that Momodu, Ovation Magazine Publisher, recounted the experience in a viral video online while interacting with a group of young Nigerians.

Momodu disclosed that Special Forces were invited to arrest him due to 18 old phones found in his possession.

According to the veteran journalist, dialling Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, and former United States President Bill Clinton’s numbers saved him from being arrested.

He said, “There was a time I was almost detained at Heathrow because I had 18 phones in my bag, they stopped me while I was going to South Africa.

“They called special forces on me and put all the phones in a tray while asking me what I do for a living.

“I told them I’m a journalist. When they demanded proof, that time I used to carry an iPad, so I brought it out and of course, I know how to drop names very well.

“People don’t know that name-dropping is part of media. Who do you know? Who have you interviewed? Who have you met? I just opened the iPad and the first number I dialled was Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, and former US President Bill Clinton.

“They took me to Customs saying 18 phones is commercial quantities but I said they are all old phones and when we got to Customs the same ritual again. What do you do? I’m a journalist and I brought out my queen again and you know that the queen is the head of Customs in the UK, that was when they left us after we almost missed our flight.”