I Have Tremendous Regard For Tinubu, I Won’t Abuse Him – Dele Momodu Declares

Chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dele Momodu, has clarified that his criticism of President Bola Tinubu is based on principles, not personal hostility.

He asserted that he is ready to swim to the depth of the ocean to show his support for the president if he remains committed to the democratic principles they fought for during the military era.

Naija News reports that Momodu spoke during an appearance on Arise TV on Thursday.

“I will ordinarily swim to the depth of the Atlantic Ocean for Tinubu if he was practising what we fought against when we were fighting the military.

“There is no earthly reason why I would not, but I would be a bloody hypocrite if after we claimed to have changed the way of military dictatorship, we now replace it with civilian dictatorship. That’s my only problem with him,” Momodu said.

Momodu, however, said he holds Tinubu in high regard, noting that the President was among those who influenced his political development and taught him to challenge established authority.

“Everything else, you see, when they are abusing him, you won’t see me abusing him.

“I have tremendous regards for him, and he was one of those who trained me and instilled this kind of discipline that, look, you can take on the establishment and win. And he did win,” he said.

He also credited Tinubu’s political record in Lagos with helping to establish his reputation before his emergence on the national political stage.

“And that is why that was the record he carried from Lagos as a local champion to a national champion,” Momodu said.