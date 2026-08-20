Osun: You Are Not Bigger Than Akpabio, Other Govs – Momodu Slams Wike

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dele Momodu, has described the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, submission on the recently concluded Osun State governorship election as an empty boast.

Naija News recalls that Wike claimed that the governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, would have lost the election if federal might had been employed.

The minister had said he would have been in Osun State to help secure victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) if President Bola Tinubu had wanted the party to win the election.

Replying to Wike’s statement, during an interview on News Central Television on Wednesday, Momodu argued that Wike’s influence could not be greater than that of the Senate President and several governors who could not overthrow the incumbent administration.

He said, “I think it was a very unusual, uncommon and unfortunate statement for a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to make, but nothing is beyond our friend, Wike, the FCT Minister.

“When I listened to him, I had to respond instantly because I knew that was an empty boast. If he had been in Osun, he would not have achieved anything.

“He is not bigger than the Senate President and all the governors who carried themselves to Osun to try to deliver Osun to the APC. But the danger in his statement must be noted, especially as we approach January 2027.

“The only way the APC can win the next presidential election and all the governorship elections is very simple. They will need to repeat what they attempted in Osun and failed woefully.

“I need to also remind Wike, in case he has already forgotten, that five of them abandoned the PDP in the last election, and three of them were from Abia, Enugu and Benue states.

“The then governors, three of the G-5 governors, attempted to win senatorial seats in their respective states and also failed spectacularly. So, that is to tell you that governors don’t have the power of life and death.

“Wike would have to divide himself into 36 states plus Abuja for him to perform the kind of magic he thinks he can perform.”