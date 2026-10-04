‘Prick No De Work Again’ – Julius Agwu Reveals How Brain Surgery Affected Him

Nigerian comedian and actor, Julius Agwu, has spoken about the lasting effects of the brain surgery he underwent in the United States, revealing that the procedure affected his sexual function.

Naija News reports that Agwu made the disclosure during a recent episode of the Beer Parlour Talk Show, where he reflected on how his health challenges affected his body, career, and personal life.

The comedian underwent brain surgery in 2015 after doctors reportedly discovered three tumours in his brain, with one said to have been approximately the size of a golf ball.

While discussing the aftermath of the procedure, Agwu was asked whether his health condition and surgery had affected other aspects of his wellbeing, including his sexual function.

He responded, “After I do am, prick no dey work again now. He no dey work.”

Other participants on the programme subsequently discussed the nerves involved in the surgical procedure and their connection to the brain in an attempt to explain the effect described by the comedian.

Agwu also reflected on his contribution to Nigeria’s comedy industry, particularly his role in developing the blend of music and comedy that became part of his performance style.

“Music comedy na me form am o, that is to tell you how my brain dey work,” he said.

The comedian has previously spoken about the serious health challenges he faced following the discovery of the tumours and the treatment that followed.

The discussion took an emotional turn as Agwu became tearful while recounting his experiences during the difficult period.

He spoke about his career, personal relationships and what he described as the abandonment he experienced from some people he considered friends.

“God wey I dey serve, anybody wey get hand for wetin happen to me. I go dey look. My friends deserted me. They stopped talking to me, many of them. It is well,” he said.