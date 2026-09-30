2027: Akinyelure Breaks Silence On Alleged Pact With Aiyedatiwa

Candidate of the African Democratic Party (ADC) for Ondo Central Senatorial District, Senator Ayo Akinyelure, has dismissed claims of having a pact with Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on the 2027 general elections.

He explained that his recent meeting with the governor was not a political negotiation.

Naija News reports that Akinyelure stated this at a media conference in Akure, Ondo State capital.

According to him, he only sought clarification on his political future within the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He explained that he only appreciated the governor for being honest and blunt with him on the disclosure that the APC’s senatorial ticket had already been ceded to someone.

He said: “The only thing I needed was to know whether the party would give me the ticket back to the Senate because I believe I am the most qualified person to represent Ondo Central. The governor told me they had already considered who they wanted to give the ticket to and that I could not get it.

“I thanked him for telling me the truth. If he wanted to deceive me, he would have promised support during the primary. At least, he was honest with me, so no political pact.”

Giving reasons for joining ADC, Akinyelure explained that he had some unfinished legislation when he lost his return ticket in 2023 on the platform of PDP.

He said he was loyal to PDP despite losing the return ticket and pressure from some of his colleagues that he should defect.

“It’s only when you stay there for long that you become very relevant to your constituents. I want to remain relevant and continue to serve my people. If a political party refuses to give you a ticket, you look for where your interest and the interest of your people will be protected.

“In my training, integrity is the highest calling. PDP gave me a mandate, and I completed that mandate before leaving. I resigned my PDP membership on May 30, 2023, to take effect on June 12 after completing the four-year mandate,” Akinyelure said.

Disclosing his journey to ADC, the two-term senator revealed that it was ADC that wooed him after he left APC, noting that it became inevitable for him to join the party to pursue his political aspirations.

Akinyelure said: “Before then, ADC came to me and said there was a seat for me and that they needed my political value to help build the party. Since APC gave me a red card, I had to move to where my interest and the interest of my people would be protected.

“Anybody in Ondo Central who believes I represented them well can vote for me irrespective of their political party. Whether APC, ADC, Labour Party or SDP, what matters is good representation.

“There are bills that I am supposed to conclude. That will be one of my priorities when I return to the Senate. I have unfinished work in the National Assembly and many things on my mind for the development of Ondo Central.”

However, Akinyelure disclosed that he urged Governor Aiyedatiwa to ensure the people’s votes count in the forthcoming general elections.

He promised to work with any candidate that emerges victorious at the presidential election if voted in by people of Ondo Central Senatorial District.