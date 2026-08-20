Gov. Aiyedatiwa Appoints 1000 Political Aides, Alongside Three Special Advisers, Commissioner

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has approved the appointment of 1,000 political aides, along with one commissioner and three special advisers.

Naija News reports that the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ebenezer Adeniyan, said in a statement via 𝕏 on Thursday that the appointments are part of efforts to strengthen governance and improve service delivery across the state.

Adeniyan said the appointments comprise 90 Senior Special Assistants and 910 Special Assistants, while Erelu Taibat Yemi Oloruntoba from Akoko North-West Local Government Area has been nominated as Commissioner for Special Duties.

He said Oloruntoba’s name has been forwarded to the Ondo State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

According to him, while the appointments take immediate effect, the full list of the Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants would be released later.

The statement added, “The three Special Advisers appointed by the governor are Abimbola Fajolu from Ileoluji-Okeigbo Local Government Area, Special Adviser on Environment; Chief Ade Adeniyi from Ondo West Local Government Area, Special Adviser on Rural and Community Development; and Mr Muyiwa Ogunyemi from Akoko North-East Local Government Area, Special Adviser on Transport.

“Among the 90 Senior Special Assistants announced are Erelu Toyin Ogungbure, SSA on Women Mobilisation (South); Bidemi Obayangbon, SSA on Forestry; Gboluge Olufunmi Alex, SSA on Community Engagement (South); Hon. Akin Adeniyi, SSA on Community Engagement (Central); and Obayan Theophilus Ayodeji, SSA on Community Engagement (North).

“Others include Kelvin Solomon, SSA on Students Affairs; Adeolu Iwakun, SSA on Volunteer Services; Samson Job Bazuaye, SSA on Oil and Gas; Fade Ojamomi, SSA on Youth Empowerment and Job Creation; Sam Adepoju, SSA on Public Engagement; and Alhaji Samad Orijeminiyi, SSA on Scholarship.

“Also appointed are Mr Victor Omodara, SSA on Grassroots Mobilisation; Abayomi Adefolalu, SSA on Photography; Alhaji Abdukadiri Adenoyi, Prince Nzuoma Egbulefu and Alhaji Garba Goni, all as SSAs on Non-Indigenes.”