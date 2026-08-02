APC Crisis Deepens In Ondo As Aiyedatiwa Loses Battle Over Legislative Tickets

A fresh crisis has engulfed the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State following the National Working Committee’s decision to overturn several outcomes of the party’s legislative primaries, a move that dealt a major blow to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s preferred candidates.

The development followed weeks of disagreement over the governor’s reported push for a consensus arrangement ahead of the party’s primaries for National and State Assembly seats.

According to party sources, who spoke with Vanguard, the crisis began after indications emerged that the APC national leadership had rejected the list of preferred candidates backed by the governor for both federal and state legislative positions.

Despite the reported reservations from the party’s national secretariat, the governor’s camp was said to have proceeded with the arrangement.

However, following the intervention of the National Working Committee (NWC), most of the governor’s preferred candidates were displaced.

Ahead of the primaries, Aiyedatiwa reportedly met party stakeholders across the three senatorial districts and promoted consensus as the preferred method for selecting candidates.

He was also said to have consulted leaders across the state’s 18 local government areas and engaged the party’s 203 ward councillors, urging them to support his preferred aspirants.

The governor was further reported to have indicated that only two serving National Assembly members would return, while most members of the State House of Assembly would retain their tickets in recognition of their loyalty.

The reported position, however, placed him on a collision course with the APC national leadership, which was said to favour the return of several incumbent federal lawmakers.

Aggrieved Lawmakers Petition Party

Following the primaries, some lawmakers dissatisfied with the outcome reportedly rallied around the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, to challenge the exercise before the party’s Appeal Committee.

The petitions allegedly accused state government officials, including local government chairmen and political appointees, of manipulating the primaries.

After reviewing the complaints, the APC National Working Committee nullified parts of the earlier exercise.

In a letter dated June 29, 2026, and addressed to the Independent National Electoral Commission, the party transmitted a revised list of candidates.

The letter was jointly signed by the APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, and the National Secretary, Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru.

According to the party, the changes followed due process and complied with the Electoral Act and INEC guidelines.

NWC Replaces Candidates

The review affected two of the state’s three senatorial districts and six of the nine House of Representatives constituencies.

For the Senate, the APC replaced Dr Taiwo Fasoranti with Senator Adeniyi Adegbonmire (SAN) as its candidate for Ondo Central Senatorial District.

In Ondo North, Senator Olajide Ipinsagba reclaimed the party’s ticket, replacing Gbenga Elegbeleye. The party, however, retained Isaacs Kekemeke as its candidate for Ondo South Senatorial District.

The House of Representatives contests also witnessed significant changes.

Former Information Commissioner Donald Ojogo replaced Akingboye Leke in Ilaje/Ese Odo Federal Constituency, while Festus Akingbaso emerged as the candidate for Idanre/Ifedore, replacing Rasaq Obe.

Former lawmaker Oluwatimehin Adelegbe returned as the candidate for Owo/Ose, displacing Kayode Adejana.

The party also substituted Olumuyiwa Daramola with Okunjimi Odimayo for Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency.

In Ondo East/Ondo West, Michael Olamidotun Akintomide replaced Abiola Makinde, while Festus Adefiranye displaced Oyerinmade Matthew in Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo/Odigbo Federal Constituency.

Despite the extensive review, four candidates retained their tickets.

They are Isaacs Kekemeke (Ondo South Senatorial District), Ifeoluwa Ehindero (Akoko North East/Akoko North West), Adegboyega Adefarati (Akoko South East/Akoko South West), and Omowunmi Olatunji, who remains the APC candidate for Akure North/Akure South Federal Constituency and the party’s only female National Assembly candidate in the state.

The NWC’s decision triggered protests in Akure, with reports alleging that the demonstrations were backed by loyalists of the governor.

The Presidency was also said to have expressed displeasure after videos circulated online showing the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Dr Seun Osamaye, and the APC Women Leader, Princess Iji-Ayola, participating in protests directed at the party’s national leadership and President Bola Tinubu.

There were also reports that security agencies had been directed to investigate those behind the demonstrations.

However, the Commissioner for Information, Idowu Ajanaku, denied claims that Osamaye participated in the protest, insisting that she merely received the protesters.

Commenting on the development, a party chieftain criticised the demonstrations.

“Ondo was the only APC state where such a protest happened. At the same time, the governor was in Abuja seeking elders to help him meet the President. That’s not how to repay the President who backed his emergence in 2024,” the source said.

Meanwhile, the PBAT Mandate Elders Forum threw its weight behind the National Working Committee’s decision.

The group, led by Chief Demola Ijabiyi, commended the party leadership for what it described as a commitment to fairness and due process.

According to the forum, the review demonstrated the APC’s adherence to its constitution and internal guidelines.

“The decision reaffirmed that APC is governed by its constitution, not personal preferences,” Ijabiyi said.