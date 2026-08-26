Your Reconciliation Committee Is Nonsense – Akindele Slams Aiyedatiwa

Former Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Jumoke Akindele, has expressed concerns over developments within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Naija News understands that there have been speculations that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa would not support the party’s National Assembly candidates after the National Working Committee (NWC) dropped his preferred aspirants.

Speaking in Akure, Akindele warned the governor that it would be “politically suicidal” to support opposition parties seeking election in the 2027 general elections.

Akindele, the first female Speaker in the state, also faulted the membership of the reconciliation committee set up by the governor, describing it as “nonsense”.

According to her, “It is no longer news that certain members of the APC in this state have decided to court and work for members of opposing parties seeking election into various offices ahead of the January/February 2027 general elections.

“While some opine that the Governor is aware and indeed in support of those decisions, I think it would be disingenuous. Regardless of what I think of his politics, even he must be aware that to do so will be political harakiri.”

She dissociated herself from any move that could undermine votes for President Bola Tinubu in 2027, but warned that the current anti-party activities could produce that consequence.

“I did warn that urgent reconciliation moves must begin immediately. That was more than three months ago. People who are bereft of the lessons of history pooh-poohed the idea,” she said.

Akindele insisted that without urgent reconciliation by the national leadership, the crisis in Ondo South could spread across the state before December.

“A party is a function of its people. If the machinery of the party is moved in a way that is at variance with its people, what you see in Ondo South is what you may see across the state.

“I condemn it, but I also understand it. These people have been hurt. They have a right to cry foul and the propensity to exact revenge. You cannot beat a child and also tell him when and how to cry,” she added.

On the reconciliation committee, she said: “You see the reconciliation committee set up by the state party? It is nonsense. It is the same set of candidates from the line of leadership that were ‘robbed’ now setting up a reconciliation committee. Who is offended? Who is seeking reconciliation?”

She appealed to aggrieved APC members to sheathe their swords.

“To stay in a party and work against it is not only unconscionable, it is dishonorable. You cannot be like the insect that lives under a leaf and yet feeds on the leaf.

“When the committees get to you, please allow yourself to be appeased. Nkan ti a ba se l’oni, itan lo o ma da l’ola, whatever we do today becomes history tomorrow,” she said.

Akindele concluded: “Please note I’m neither for Paul nor for Apollo. I am for APC. I stand on the mandate of President Bola Tinubu for Continuity. Whatever it takes!”