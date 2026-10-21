‘We Are Not Mourning Fasoranti’ – Ondo Gov Aiyedatiwa

The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has stated that late Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, can only be celebrated and not to be mourned.

According to him, the deceased continued to influence government decisions even at the age of 100.

Fasoranti, a prominent leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation Afenifere, died at the age of 100, Naija News reports.

Aiyedatiwa said the elder statesman remained mentally alert in his final years, describing him as a man whose wisdom and experience continued to benefit society.

The governor spoke during a condolence visit to Fasoranti’s residence, according to a statement issued on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan.

He said he was shocked by the news of the elder statesman’s death despite his advanced age.

“Even at that age, Baba was still influencing decisions of government. That is to tell you that he was still mentally sound,” Aiyedatiwa said.

The governor described Fasoranti as a great educator whose influence reached across generations, noting that many people he mentored had grown into prominent figures in different parts of the world.

He said the late elder statesman lived a life worth celebrating, adding that his death should also be an opportunity to thank God for his contributions to society.

“We cannot but celebrate his life and times. We are not mourning. We are just celebrating and thanking God for a life that was well lived,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa praised Fasoranti for his humility, kindness, calm nature and ability to develop ideas and put them into action.

He also noted that the elder statesman died peacefully without the prolonged illness and repeated hospital visits that often come with old age.

“He slept, and that was it,” the governor said.

He prayed that the family and others who looked up to Fasoranti would follow his example and continue to make positive contributions to society.

Meanwhile, the Secretary to the Ondo State Government, Dr Taiwo Fasoranti, said the family was grateful for the governor’s visit and had chosen to celebrate their father’s life rather than mourn his death.

Taiwo disclosed that his father often told family members he had a covenant with God to die when he reached 100 years. He said the elder statesman repeatedly instructed them not to cry when he eventually passed away.

“We are not mourning Baba. We are rejoicing. Baba has left us a big pair of shoes to step into, but we can only thank God for the legacy of firmness, resilience, hard work and love that he left us with,” he said.

The SSG described his father as a devoted parent who remained actively involved in his children’s lives from their elementary school days through university.

He said the family would miss Fasoranti’s presence and wise counsel, describing him as a man who spoke little but communicated his message effectively.

Taiwo appealed to the public to pray for the family as they come to terms with the loss and face the challenge of filling the gap left by the late patriarch.

The governor was accompanied on the visit by Deputy Governor Dr Olayide Adelami; Chief of Staff, Prince Segun Omojuwa; Head of Service, Chief Segun Odusanya; and the member representing Ondo East/Ondo West Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Abiola Mankinde.

Members of the State Executive Council were also part of the delegation.

Others present included former Deputy Governor Alhaji Abdulazeez Oluboyo; the Olu of Ilu Abo, Oba Olu Falae; the Iresi of Osi, Oba Samuel Olajide Okunato; Akure South Local Government Chairman, Gbenga Fasua; and Afenifere chieftains Chief Femi Aluko and Chief Korede Duyile.