‘Pa Reuben Fasoranti Died In His Bed’ – Son

The eldest child of National Leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere Pa Reuben Fasoranti, and Secretary to the Ondo State Government, Taiwo Fasoranti, has said his father died peacefully on his bed at the age of 100.

Naija News reports that Taiwo disclosed this in an interview with journalists following the death of his father on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

He said the family was grateful for the life and legacy of the late Afenifere leader, and do not consider the demise as mourning but time to celebrate his longevity and contributions to society.

He said, “Baba passed on this evening around 4 p.m. peacefully in his room, in his bed. About 4 p.m., 20th of October 2026, Baba was 100 years old.

“He turned 100 in May. We were all looking forward to his 101st birthday, but God knows best. We’re happy, we thank God for his life and for the impactful life he lived.

“I don’t count it as a mourning, but I count it as time to celebrate his longevity and his influence and impact in the lives of Nigerians, especially Yoruba people. The family is very grateful for the support.”

Reflecting on their close relationship Taiwo said it afforded him the opportunity to enjoy personal conversations with his father.

According to Taiwo, his late father communicated important messages calmly but with great meaning, stressing he is an educationist who remained committed to his schools until a few weeks before his death.

Taiwo called on family members, friends, colleagues and admirers of the late elder statesman to honour his memory by supporting the education of children who might otherwise lack access to schooling.

He stated, “My day starts with seeing him in the morning and seeing him when I get back from the office. No matter how late it is, he will still be up waiting for me to come in.

“I just want to thank God that I will remember a father who was very affirmative, very stern, but passed on his messages with little or without threat. He will communicate with you in a low voice, but the message is full of meaning. I think we will miss that in this family.

“Baba was an educationist to the core. Even until a few weeks ago, he still went out of his house to one of his schools.

“He was a leader that wanted people to give back to the community they served. He was a selfless person. So I think people who knew him should take a cue from that. A life of service.

“Baba believed that you must be educated. Education is key to him. So those of us who met him, his friends, family members, colleagues, admirers should look for a child, educate that child. Sow into the lives of those people. Make sure people are educated. And also be a community person. Give back to your community. That’s what I would tell them.”