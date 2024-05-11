Tinubu Sends Message To Afenifere Leader, Reuben Fasoranti On 98th Birthday

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the National Leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, on the occasion of his 98th birthday.

President Tinubu joined family, friends, and associates to celebrate a paragon of integrity and a peerless leader with a natural agency for rallying minds to the cause of peace, unity, and development.

The Nigerian leader made these known in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale.

The President affirmed that Pa Fasoranti, as the leader of the respected Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, has brought honour and dignity to the organization and has also honed its voice as a noble and trenchant mouthpiece of the people.

President Tinubu also extolled the sacrifices and painstaking contributions of the elder statesman to the development of Nigeria as a veteran teacher, seasoned administrator, and exceptional politician.

The President thanked Pa Fasoranti for his support and a generous measure of wise counsel, assuring him that the beacon of truth, fairness, equity, peace, and unity will always be held up.

President Tinubu prayed to God Almighty to grant the elder statesman more years in excellent health while wishing him joy and happiness on this momentous day and always.