Presidency Reacts As Tinubu Meets Fasoranti, Afenifere Members

The Presidency has reacted to the visit of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to members of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, in Akure.

Naija News earlier reported that President Tinubu, on Wednesday, visited the leader of the group, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, and other members at his Akure residence.

The President also privately visited the paramount ruler of Owo, the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, to commiserate with the citizens over the death of the former Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu.

Reacting to the development in an X post, presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, said President Tinubu has fulfilled his promise to revisit Fasoranti after winning the election.

Onanuga also prayed that God should continue to preserve Pa Fasoranti, describing him as the dependable and great Afenifere leader.

He wrote: “During the campaign last year, President Tinubu promised to re-visit Pa Fasoranti along with the big prize, after winning the election. He kept his promise today. May God continue to preserve Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the dependable and great Afenifere leader.”