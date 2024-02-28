‘I Can Only Describe Akeredolu As A Fearless Fighter’ – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has described the late former Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, as a fearless fighter whose legacies will endure forever.

Naija News reports that Tinubu said this during his private visit to the Paramount ruler of Owo, the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, to commiserate with the citizens over Akeredolu’s death.

During the visit, Tinubu visited the family of the late governor and later visited the national leader of the Pan Yoruba Socio-Political Group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

Speaking during the visit, Tinubu said the void left by the departed governor will be difficult to fill, stressing that it is honourable to depart the world when the ovation is loudest.

The President acknowledged the courage and fearless nature of the late governor, especially his passion for good governance.

He said, “This sentiment should inspire us to live each day with purpose, to pursue our goals with determination, and to leave behind a legacy that will be remembered fondly by those whose lives we have touched.

“He truly embodied courage and fearlessness, especially in his relentless pursuit of good governance.

“I can only describe him as a fearless fighter, his unwavering commitment to the welfare of his people and his courageous nature will always be remembered.”