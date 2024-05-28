Afenifere Supports Tinubu On LG Autonomy, Policies

The esteemed leader of Afenifere, the prominent pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and socio-political organization, Chief Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, has publicly endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s decision to grant full autonomy to the 774 local government areas across Nigeria.

This endorsement came as part of a congratulatory message delivered on the occasion of President Tinubu’s first year in office.

In a statement released by Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, Pa Fasoranti praised the Tinubu administration for its courageous policies over the past year.

He expressed belief that these policies will reposition Nigeria for better governance and enhanced local administration.

Advertisement

Pa Fasoranti stated, “Before, during and after the Presidential election that brought you into the office last year, I gave you some ideas regarding how to tackle some challenges that Nigeria faced – and still faces. We also spoke about some of these issues when I led Afenifere delegation to your office in Abuja last month.

“I’m happy to note that, in line with your promises, you are making efforts at implementing policies that will enhance the situation of our dear country and better the lot of the people.”

The nonanegarian said that the reforms initiated by the government have the prospect of revamping the country’s economy and reducing the mutual distrust among the ethnic nationalities in the country.

Advertisement

According to Ajayi, the leader particularly commended Tinubu on his government’s effort to rescue local governments from the strangulating grip of state governors.

“It’s undebatable that local government is the closest to the people. For, it is through it that the people at the grassroots can effectively feel the impact of the government.

“As the situation is presently however, the tight grip that state governors have on local governments is seriously denying the people of the benefits they should, by right, be deriving from their local governments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s in this respect that Pa Fasoranti, described the latest step taken by the Attorney General Lateef Fagbemi on behalf of the federal government as a step in the right direction”, Ajayi quoted Fasoranti who is also the Asiwaju of Yoruba, as saying.

While expressing optimism that the government’s steps will soon soothe Nigerians’ pains, Fasoranti called on President Tinubu to further invest in infrastructure, such as power and transport.

He further stated, “Security is an important factor in any social equation. For, it’s in a situation where people are secured that they would be able to confidently engage in activities that will boost the economy and enhance inter-personal relationships.

“In order to institutionalize reforms being made, accelerate developments, enhance people’s participation in governance and engender the desired new Nigeria, there is the urgent need to restructure the country.

“Restructuring will deepen people’s participation in governance, boost the creativity of Nigerians and guarantee the future of the country”.