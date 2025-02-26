Fasoranti Remains Afenifere Leader – Ajayi

The Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has clarified that Chief Reuben Fasoranti remains its leader, dismissing the recent appointment of Oba Oladipo Olaitan as acting leader.

The group’s National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, made this known in a statement on Wednesday, insisting that there is no leadership vacuum in Afenifere.

Naija News reports that Ajayi criticised the decision by some members to appoint Olaitan without the consent of Fasoranti, describing it as a deviation from Yoruba tradition.

“It is a known fact that the National Leader of Afenifere, Chief Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, is still very much around. He is not only hale and hearty but also providing the requisite leadership, to the glory of God.

“In a situation where there is no vacuum, how do you talk of filling a vacancy that does not exist?,” Ajayi stated.

Drawing from Yoruba tradition, he referenced the saying, “Bi oba kan ko ku, omiran kii je” (A king is not appointed when the incumbent is still on the throne).”

Fasoranti’s Leadership And Internal Rifts

Fasoranti, who took over from the late Senator Abraham Adesanya, had previously appointed Chief Ayo Adebanjo as acting leader and Olaitan as acting deputy leader.

However, Fasoranti later rescinded the arrangement due to internal contradictions and unilateral actions taken by some members without his approval.

Following this, Afenifere split into factions, with Adebanjo’s group operating independently from his Lagos and Ogun residences.

Ajayi noted that some members went as far as mobilising for Labour Party’s Peter Obi during the 2023 presidential election, despite Afenifere’s official endorsement of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the APC.

‘Appointment Of Acting Leader Premature’

Afenifere’s spokesman also questioned the timing of appointing a new acting leader, given that Adebanjo has not yet been buried.

“What is worrisome is that a factional acting leader and acting deputy leader were hurriedly appointed when the former acting leader has not been buried,” Ajayi remarked.

He insisted that Afenifere has a long-standing procedure for appointing its leader, adding that the recent announcement violates the group’s traditions.

“The manner in which the one announced on Tuesday was done is alien to Afenifere tradition,” he said.

Ajayi reiterated that the group’s immediate priority is to organise a befitting burial for Adebanjo, rather than engage in leadership tussles.

“Afenifere is still mourning the demise of one of its highly respected leaders, Chief Ayo Adebanjo. Our focus at the moment is to ensure a befitting burial for him,” he concluded.