‘We Regret This Oversight’ – Presidency Apologizes for Posthumous Honours Error

The Presidency has apologised for mistakenly including the name of the Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, and Nigerian Icon, Edwin Madunagu, under the posthumous Democracy Day National Honours list.

Naija News reports that the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement on Thursday, said the presidency regrets the oversight.

Bayo Onanuga noted that Fasoranti and Madunagu are still alive and should not have been included in the posthumous category, and promised to make the necessary corrections across all State House digital platforms.

The statement read: “During his Democracy Day address at the joint session of the National Assembly earlier today, President Bola Tinubu announced a list of pro-democracy activists and national figures to be honoured for their significant contributions to the restoration of democratic governance in Nigeria.

“Under the Posthumous Award category, the names of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the Afenifere leader, and Dr. Edwin Madunagu were incorrectly included.

“Both distinguished individuals are very much alive and, therefore, should not have appeared in the posthumous category.

“We sincerely regret this oversight. We shall make the necessary corrections across all State House digital platforms. We appreciate your understanding.”