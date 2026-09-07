Amotekun Arrest Man After Reporting Siblings’ Abduction

A man who reportedly rushed to the Ondo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun Corps, to report the kidnapping of his siblings has been exposed as an alleged accomplice in a fake abduction plot.

Naija News understands that the development came to light after Amotekun operatives arrested four persons accused of staging the self-kidnapping and spreading false information on social media in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The Commander of the Corps, Adetunji Adeleye, disclosed this on Monday while parading 53 suspects arrested for different offences across the state, Naija News reports.

Adeleye said the suspects allegedly created a fake kidnapping incident and used social media to mislead security agencies and members of the public.

He said investigations showed that one of the persons who reported the alleged abduction was part of the scheme.

According to the commander, the man had approached the Amotekun office to report that his siblings had been kidnapped.

However, further investigation reportedly exposed his involvement in the alleged plot, leading operatives to his home where the person claimed to have been kidnapped was found.

Adeleye warned residents against spreading unverified information, saying such reports could cause unnecessary panic and mislead security agencies.

He said the arrest was part of a wider operation that resulted in the arrest of 53 suspects for offences including kidnapping, murder, cultism, rape, cattle rustling, impersonation, theft and conspiracy.

The commander also disclosed that 21 suspected illegal immigrants were arrested in Owo.

He said the suspects were found engaging in suspicious activities and many of them allegedly did not have the required ECOWAS travel documents.

Adeleye said the suspects would be handed over to the Nigeria Immigration Service for further investigation and necessary action.

He further revealed that Amotekun operatives had disrupted a diesel theft syndicate allegedly stealing petroleum products worth millions of naira from a construction company and quarry site along Ondo Road, Akure.

Adeleye said the operation had stopped the activities of the suspected syndicate and prevented further losses.

The commander reaffirmed the corps’ commitment to fighting crime across Ondo State and urged residents to provide security agencies with timely and useful information.