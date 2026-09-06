Ondo Deputy Governor Reveals Key To Successful Life After Prison

The Ondo State Deputy Governor, Olayide Adelami, has advised inmates in various prisons across the state to acquire vocational and educational skills.

Naija News reports that the governor gave the advice on Saturday during a visit to Olokuta Medium Security Correctional Centre, Akure.

He advised inmates to retire their lives and prepare for a productive future.

He interacted with inmates and provided encouragement, spiritual support and welfare assistance, including foodstuffs.

The Deputy Governor, who is also the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Prison Fellowship Nigeria, advised the inmates to seek God, strengthen their faith and take advantage of the opportunities available to them within the correctional facility.

“Please seek God, strengthen your faith and use this opportunity to acquire skills that will make you self-reliant when you regain your freedom.

“Do not allow the mistakes of your past to define your future; let them become lessons that will guide you towards a better life,” Adelami said.

Adelami also stressed that vocational and educational training could play a significant role in inmates’ successful reintegration into society.

He added that acquiring useful skills would help the inmates ensure that they had productive means of livelihood after their release, urging them to take their rehabilitation seriously.