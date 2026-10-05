My Girlfriend Got Upset After I Told Her I’d Do DNA Test Before Accepting Any Child – Mayorkun

Nigerian singer Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, popularly known as Mayorkun, has said he intends to carry out a DNA test before accepting any child as his own.

Naija News reports that the singer made the disclosure during a recent episode of the In My Opinion podcast.

Mayorkun revealed that he had already discussed with his girlfriend his plan to sign a prenuptial agreement before they get married.

He also told her that he would want a DNA test to be carried out when she gives birth to a child.

According to the singer, his girlfriend was unhappy with the idea, but he maintained that he would still go ahead with his decision.

Mayorkun explained that he wants to be certain about the paternity of any child he is expected to take responsibility for.

He added that he had even considered conducting the test without informing his partner.

He said that if the DNA result confirms that the child is his, there would be no problem, but if the result proves otherwise, he would make the matter public.

“I told my girlfriend we’d have to do a prenup and DNA test when she gives me a child, just to be sure. She got upset.

“I have thought of doing the DNA test without telling her. If it is my child, no issues. If not, everybody will hear about it”, he stated.