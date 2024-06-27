Why I Am Yet To Get Married – Don Jazzy Opens Up

Popular Nigerian music producer, Michael Ajereh, widely known as Don Jazzy, has finally revealed why he is yet to marry.

The Mavin Records boss disclosed his reasons while responding to a netizen who noted that he is actively following various ‘baddies’ on Instagram.

It should be noted that the music producer was previously married before divorcing.

One netizen took to social media (X.com) to share his observation about Don Jazzy.

The netizen, known as @UGBEDE____, mentioned that whenever he opens an Instagram baddie’s page, the first celebrity he sees following the model is Don Jazzy.

“Once you open any baddies page on instagram the first thing you’ll see is ‘followed by don jazzy’. That man is everywhere,” he wrote.

Don Jazzy acknowledged this and admitted that his love for women is the reason he has yet to remarry.

“I be ashawo na. Na why I never marry,” Don Jazzy replied.

Meanwhile, renowned Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata, has expressed her interest in her fellow artist, Mayorkun.

Teni revealed her interest after seeing Mayorkun at Davido’s wedding on Tuesday.

A viral photo of Mayorkun posing with Davido and Chioma was shared on Instagram.

After seeing the picture, Teni went to the comments to express her interest.

She wrote; “Na me go still marry Mayor.”