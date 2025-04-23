Nigerian singer, Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, popularly known as Mayorkun, has hinted at being in a new romantic relationship.

Naija News recalls that Mayorkun’s last publicly known relationship was with British model Cocainna.

However, in October 2023, the singer revealed that they had parted ways because their relationship did not work out.

In a recent interview with Arise TV, the ‘Cheche’ hitmaker said he is off the market and there is no chance for any other girl.

Mayorkun declined to reveal details about his partner, insisting that the public would know who she is in due time.

He said, “I am off the market. There is no chance for any other girl. I am not going to mention my partner’s name or give any details about her now. My fingers are crossed on that. But eventually, everyone will know her.”

In other news, Afrobeats superstar, Davido, has shared the story of his first encounter with American R&B star, Chris Brown.

Speaking in a recent episode of the Bagfuel Brigade podcast, Davido said Chris Brown changed his life and his career.

The ‘Blow My Mind’ hitmaker said his career progressed after he met Breezy in 2018.

He said, “Meeting Chris Brown changed my life. I met him in 2018. He had a Nigerian friend, one of his best friends.

“The friend called me one day on Facetime and my song was playing at the background, I asked where he was and he said he was at Chris Brown’s house. I was like, ‘What? Y’all playing my music?’ And he showed me Chris dancing to my song.”