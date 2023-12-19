Calabar: One Of Mayorkun’s Stolen Necklaces Has Been Returned – Iyanya

Popular Nigerian singer, Iyanya, has disclosed that one of the necklaces of his colleague, Mayorkun, which were reportedly stolen in Calabar, Cross River State, has been returned.

Naija News recalls that Mayorkun had sworn never to perform in Calabar again after he was reportedly robbed of his multi-million naira jewellery while in the city.

Iyanya had begged those in possession of the jewellery to return them and promised a reward for the gesture.

He announced via his X handle that one of the necklaces has now been returned.

Sharing a picture of one of the necklaces with the inscription, ‘The Mayor Of Lagos,’ Iyanya wrote: “Thank you the guy who brought this back this morning to THE GRAND HOTEL CALABAR.

“Just returned now is 1 of 2 of @Mayorkun jewelry. We have one more to go. My brothers if you have the second one please help us return it.”

In another post, Iyanya pledged to give $500 to anyone who returns the second necklace, which has the inscription, ‘Of Lagos’.

“$500 if we get the second pendant.

“Money is at The Grand Hotel Calabar,” he wrote.