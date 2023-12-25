99 Percent Of My Friends Are Single Because Their Ex-girlfriends Cheated On Them – Iyanya

Nigerian singer, Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, popularly known as Iyanya, has said that women cheat more than men in relationships.

Iyanya claimed that most of his male friends are single because their former lovers cheated on them, and they were hurt terribly.

He stated this while featuring as a guest in the latest episode of Doyin’s Corner podcast hosted by reality star, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David.

The host, Doyin asked: “Men or women, who cheat more?”

Iyanya replied: “Women! It’s old gist. There is a popular song by an American rapper, I’m sure you know that song: ‘Girls cheat too. Girls bad too.’ Something like that. It has millions of views and that’s proof that women cheat more.

“Speaking for myself and also holding it down for my guys, my single friends. 99 per cent of them are single. The reason why they are single and not even ready to date is because one or two girls they loved and focused on hurt them terribly.”

He said he can’t cheat on his partner because he is “focused” when he is in love.

The singer also said he can’t forgive a cheating partner.