‘I Need Prayers’ – Portable Begs Nigerians From Hospital Bed

Nigerian musician, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has asked his fans and concerned Nigerians to pray for him for speedy recovery.

Naija News reports that the Zazzoo crooner took to his Instagram stories on Wednesday to share photos of himself on a hospital bed.

“I need your prayers. Health is wealth. This life no go tire me. Zazuu, I will not die young,” Portable captioned the post.

The controversial singer had just returned to Nigeria from his United States tour.

Naija News understands that several entertainers, including Iyanya, have privately reached out to the singer to wish him well.

Portable confirmed this in another snapshot on his Instagram page. He noted that he was sick due to the stress from his recent tour in the US.

See images below:

Meanwhile, popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has opened up on why her husband became a skit maker.

The entertainer explained that her spouse became an Instagram comedian so he could promote her new movie ‘Ada Omo Daddy.’

In a widely shared video, Mercy Aigbe broke down in tears at the premiere of her most recent film and thanked her husband for his unwavering support and dedication to seeing her dreams come true.

Her husband consoled her on stage, pulling her upright and comforting her, which gave her the confidence to speak.

Some celebrities who were spotted at the event include Bobrisky, Eniola Badmus, Femi Adebayo, Nkechi Blessing, Kiekie, Deyemi Okanlawon, Laide Bakare, Lizzy Anjorin, and Odunlade Adekola. In a video from the event.

Meanwhile, Aigbe has recalled that she almost quit the movie industry over sexual harassment.

In a recent interview with ‘Your View’, a talk show on TVC, Naija News reports that the movie star said a producer made passes at her after a movie audition despite earning the role for the upcoming film.

Mercy added that though she had other challenges in the industry, she made her way to the top through consistency.

She said, “I once met a producer in Surulere, and I expressed to him how much I would love to act. He told me he had an upcoming film, and invited me to his office for an audition. I passed three stages of the audition. After the last audition, I was given a minor role. I told him that was not the character I was auditioning for, and he replied that the director said he did not know me, and that was why he said I should be close to him (the producer).

“He had been making passes at me before then, but he did not come out clean to me until that day. He then stood up and tried to touch me. I was very upset, and I told him he could not do that to me, because I had earned the role. That was a huge insult to my person, and I thought if that was what it took to be an actress, I did not want to be an actress anymore. I tore the script and eventually left. On my way home, I cried because I had left a well-paying job to join Nollywood, and I was already a single mother at the time.”