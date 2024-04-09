‘If You Have Brain, You Will Understand Kizz Daniel Is Competing With Me’ – Portable

Advertisement

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has asserted that he is currently the rave of the moment.

Naija News reports that the singer made this known in a post via his social media page.

Portable claimed that his senior colleague, Kizz Daniel, is competing with him, and the duo are currently dominating the chart.

The ‘Zazu Zeh’ crooner added that common sense should tell fans he is the rave of the moment.

He said, “Kizz Daniel is the one dragging position with me. Some fans don’t have brain, if you have brain you will understand I’m the one reigning. Kizz Daniel and I dominating the chart now. Any song we drop, goes to number one.”

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer, Gabriel Oche Amanyi, popularly known as Terry G, has claimed that his colleague, Portable, copied his “character.”

Terry G stated this during the latest episode of The Honest Bunch podcast, which premiered on Monday night.

He, however, said that the Zazu crooner failed to copy his style of music.

According to him, “Portable picked the acting part of me. He didn’t pick the musical part of me. Music is about the instruments. Is it only about your voice? He didn’t create time to learn any instrument.”