Portable Copied The Acting Part Of Me – Terry G

Nigerian singer, Gabriel Oche Amanyi, popularly known as Terry G, has claimed that his colleague, Portable, copied his “character.”

Terry G stated this during the latest episode of The Honest Bunch podcast, which premiered on Monday night.

He, however, said that the Zazu crooner failed to copy his style of music.

According to him, “Portable picked the acting part of me. He didn’t pick the musical part of me. Music is about the instruments. Is it only about your voice? He didn’t create time to learn any instrument.”

The ‘Akpako Master’ also spoke about his fight with his colleague, AY. Com.

“I beat AY.Com, I produced ‘Pass Me Ur Luv’, sang the hook and also had a verse on the song so nobody has the right to tell me not to perform that song at my shows. Moreover, he didn’t pay me for the production,” he said.

‘Everywhere Will Be Burnt If I Talk My Own’ – Terry G Calls Out Timaya Over Unpaid Royalties

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer, Terry G, has alleged that his colleague Timaya and other music producers used and dumped him.

In a post on his Instagram page, Terry G accused Timaya of not paying the agreed royalties for a song he produced for him.

Expressing frustration over the issue, the singer said other artistes have been speaking up about similar problems in the industry.

He added that with the recent trend of some of his colleagues speaking up on various podcasts, everywhere would literally be set ablaze if he talks about the songs he produced without compensation.

He said, “Looking at all the podcasts and artists speaking up, the table will be used for firewood the day I will talk my own if you know I produced a song for you.

“I need my 50% producer publishing royalties from Timaya and others. For all the producers out there use me as an example of how they use and dump greatness. But still, I rise.”