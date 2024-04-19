Naira Abuse: EFCC Wants To Arrest Me – Portable Claims

Controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has alleged that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is planning to arrest him upon his return to Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the ‘Zazu’ hitmaker, currently abroad, aired these allegations during a recent Instagram live session with fans.

Portable’s troubles stem from a call to action by a self-proclaimed social media activist, known only as VeryDarkMan, who has reportedly urged the EFCC to investigate the singer for his treatment of the national currency.

This callout follows Portable’s public plea for forgiveness from the EFCC, where he asked for leniency if found guilty of any wrongdoing regarding his handling of the Naira.

In the live session, Portable expressed his fear of being detained upon his arrival in Nigeria.

“The EFCC is planning to arrest me when I return to Nigeria because VeryDarkMan name-dropped me,” he claimed, addressing his over 700,000 Instagram followers.

Adding to his defensive stance, Portable criticized VeryDarkMan’s credibility and influence, questioning his motivations and qualifications to speak on legal matters.

As the EFCC has not yet officially responded to these claims, the authenticity of Portable’s allegations remains unconfirmed.

However, the agency is known for its strict enforcement of laws against currency abuse, a standing policy that could potentially affect Portable upon his return.