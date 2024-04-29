I Am Not Your Slave, You Are Angry Because Other Women Are Giving Birth For Me – Portable Blasts First Wife, Bewaji

Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable has once again taken a swipe at his first wife, Omobewaji.

Recall that some days back, the singer had berated his wife for describing herself as a queen in her kingdom on her birthday post.

In a fresh development, Bewaji took to Instagram, to share a post on self-love.

The singer’s wife stated that people should always do what they want because they will only get appreciated by people when they are needed and discarded afterwards..

She wrote, “This life just do what pleases u, because they will only appreciate you only at that moment when they needed you after that they have forgotten, next thing you go hear if you no do am another person go do am, human forget kindness easily.”

Commenting on the post, Portable stated that Omobewaji would be nothing without him.

He also claimed that she has refused to have another child with him, and that is the reason he has decided to have children with other women.

Portable further asked Omobewaji to ask her mother if her father took care of her the way he was taking care of her and their son.

See his post below,