Portable Fails To Meet Bail Conditions, Sleeps In Police Cell

Nigerian music artiste, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly called Portable, spent the night in a police cell following his failure to meet the bail conditions set for his release.

Naija News had reported that the singer was arrested for refusing to pay the N14m debt he incurred when he purchased a G-Wagon from a car dealer in Lagos State.

Portable, during the purchase of the vehicle worth N27m, paid only N13m and refused to pay the N14m balance claiming that the vehicle was bad.

Despite several failed attempts to get him to pay the balance, the car dealer reported the matter to the police.

Confirming the development in a chat with The Punch on Wednesday, a source said the singer is still police custody.

The source said when Portable was arrested Tuesday, bail conditions were set for his release and he failed to meet the bail conditions.

He said: “He is still in police custody as we speak. When he paid N13m for the G-Wagon that cost N27m and refused to pay the balance, the car dealer asked him to return the vehicle when his excuse was that it was bad but he also refused.”

Also speaking, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that Portable passed the night in a police cell after he was arrested

He said, “He has presented no reliable surety yet so he (Portable) is still with us.”