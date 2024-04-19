‘Make Dem No Use You Get Me’ – Portable Blasts Wife, Bewaji Over Birthday Post

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habib Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has slammed his first wife, Bewaji, over a birthday post.

Naija News reports that Bewaji, in the post shared on her Instagram page, described herself as a ‘self-made’ queen.

She also thanked God for the incredible journey of another age.

She wrote, “Still my day ( THE QUEEN OF HERSELF) I am grateful for the incredible journey of the life and the person I have become. On this special day.”

However, displeased with the social media caption, Portable scolded his wife for taking pride in her achievements, stressing he is behind her success.

The ‘Zazu Zeh’ hitmaker also warned his wife to calm down and avoid being used as a tool by his enemies against him.

See posts below:

Meanwhile, Portable, has alleged that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is planning to arrest him upon his return to Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the singer, currently abroad, aired these allegations during a recent Instagram live session with fans.

Portable’s troubles stem from a call to action by a self-proclaimed social media activist, known only as VeryDarkMan, who has reportedly urged the EFCC to investigate the singer for his treatment of the national currency.

This callout follows Portable’s public plea for forgiveness from the EFCC, where he asked for leniency if found guilty of any wrongdoing regarding his handling of the Naira.

In the live session, Portable expressed his fear of being detained upon his arrival in Nigeria.