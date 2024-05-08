‘They Rip Me For Kenya, Give Me Empty Bottle Of Azul’ – Portable Cries Out (Video)

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has expressed frustration on social media, claiming he was ripped in Kenya.

The ‘Zazoo Zeh’ hitmaker claimed that he ordered Azul, but instead, an empty bottle was delivered to him in Nairobi, Kenya.

During his recent visit to Nairobi with his wife, Bewaji, Portable made significant announcements, including his upcoming album, approval of his American visa, and the purchase of a N100 million mansion.

The singer, currently in America, informed his fans that while he was in a club in Kenya, they ordered a bottle of Azul for him, which he asserted he would bring to Nigeria for his “Ifa.”

However, the next morning, he discovered that the Azul bottle was empty.

Read some reactions from netizens below:

@FAME963533121 wrote: “You no fit ripp portable go free 😂 a close mouth is a close destiny.”

@mztadiligent wrote: “Dem Dey always rip this guy.”

_ifeanyichukwu said: “International reaping 😭”

Leonard Ayodeji said: “Them order “Azul” for “Zazu” now portable Azul Zo to 9ja e empty.”

@MoetFrank37237 wrote: “Him go drag life commot Kenyans body.”

Watch video below: