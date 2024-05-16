Portable Releases New Song Following Arrest Over Debt

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable has released a new song following his recent arrest for failing to settle a debt.

Naija News had reported Portable was arrested by Lagos Police operatives on Tuesday over his alleged refusal to complete payment for his luxury G-Wagon car.

The ‘Zazzu’ crooner had purchased a Mercedes Benz GLE 350 from a car dealer, Ogunsanwo Temitope (Temmy Autos), but failed to complete the payment.

It was gathered that Portable had paid only N13 million out of the N27 million cost of the automobile said to have refused to pay the N14 million balance.

However, the controversial singer was released on bail on Thursday evening after spending a night in police custody over his inability to meet bail conditions.

Following his release, Portable recorded a track to detail his arrest and released a snippet of the new song titled “Spider Man” via his Instagram page on Thursday.

In the song, produced by 2tuponthebeat, Portable hinted at his agility and ability to “fly” over obstacles, referencing how he evaded arrest by jumping over a gate.

Recall that Portable released the track ‘I’m Not A Prisoner’ following his arrest in 2023 after failing to honour several police invitations over alleged assault.