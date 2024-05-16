Police Free Portable After Meeting Bail Condition

Nigerian musician, Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, has regained his freedom from the custody of the Lagos State Police Command.

Naija News had reported Portable was arrested by Lagos operatives on Tuesday over his alleged refusal to complete payment for his luxury G-Wagon car.

Some videos emerged online showed the moment police officers attempted to arrest Portable, and he tried to escape arrest by jumping a gate.

The policemen, who gave him a hot chase, caught up with him and pinned him down.

Despite pinning him down, Portable was seen resisting arrest by four policemen who carried and dumped him inside a vehicle.

The ‘Zazzu’ crooner had purchased a Mercedes Benz GLE 350 from a car dealer, Ogunsanwo Temitope (Temmy Autos) but failed to complete the payment.

It was gathered that Portable had paid only N13 million out of the N27 million cost of the automobile said to have refused to pay the N14 million balance.

In a chat with Vanguard on Wenesday evening, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benajmin Hundeyin, confirmed the singer’s release.

When asked if Portable had sorted out the issues, the spokesman added, “I have no idea about it, but what I can say is that he has been granted bail.”