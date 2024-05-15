Portable’s Letter Of Undertaking To Pay N27 Million For G-Wagon Since February Surfaces

A contractual agreement between Nigerian singer, Badmus Okikiola Habeeb, popularly known as Portable and a car dealer, Ogunsanwo Temitope (Temmy Autos) has surfaced online.

Recall that the musician was arrested by Lagos Policemen for refusing to pay the N14m debt he incurred when he purchased a G-Wagon from the car dealer.

Portable, during the purchase of the vehicle worth N27m, paid only N13m and refused to pay the N14m balance over the claim that the vehicle is bad.

However, the agreement revealed that the singer is supposed to have paid N27 million for his Mercedes Benz GLE 350 since February 2024.

A copy of the undertaking which has gone viral revealed that Portable paid N12 million as the initial payment for the car in January 2024 and promised to pay the remaining balance in February 2024.

The document noted that the car dealer has the power to retrieve the Mercedes Benz GLE back from the singer failure to comply with all these agreement or failure to fulfil the payment.

The document reads, “I, BADMUS OKIKIOLA HABEEB (AKA PORTABLE) of the above name and address hereby write this letter of undertaking that I purchase a Mercedes Benz GLE 350 Black colour with CHASIS NUMBER: 4JDA5HB6GA656575 at the rate of Twenty Seven Million Naira Only (N27,000,000.00) which I promise to pay first Payment tomorrow on the 10th of January, 2024, (N12,000,000.00) Second Payment will be on the 24th January, 2024 Five Million naira (N5,000,000.00).

