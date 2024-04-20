Portable’s Wife, Bewaji Takes Action After Husband Threatened To Send Her Packing Over Social Media Post

Bewaji Ewatomi, the wife of controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has finally yielded to her husband’s demand over a social media post on her birthday.

Naija News reported that Bewaji, in the post shared on her Instagram page, described herself as a ‘self-made’ queen.

She also thanked God for the incredible journey of another age.

She wrote, “Still my day ( THE QUEEN OF HERSELF) I am grateful for the incredible journey of the life and the person I have become. On this special day.”

However, displeased with the social media caption, Portable scolded his wife for taking pride in her achievements, stressing he is behind her success.

The ‘Zazu Zeh’ hitmaker also warned his wife to calm down and avoid being used as a tool by his enemies against him.

Also, during an Instagram live session on Friday night, Portable threatened to send his wife packing from their matrimonial home if she did not edit or delete the social media post.

In a new twist, a check on Bewaji’s Instagram page shows that she had deleted the birthday post.

Bewaji also edited her Instagram profile bio to reflect what her husband demanded.