‘Please Forgive Me’ – Portable Apologises To EFCC Over Naira Abuse

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has pleaded with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following the prosecution of some celebrities.

Speaking in a recent Instagram live session on Tuesday, Portable appealed to the anti-graft to forgive him if they have any evidence against him abusing the Naira.

He said it was never his intention to mutilate the Naira, stressing that he only sprays money to help the masses.

Portable noted that he respects constituted authority and will not commit such an offence again.

The ‘Zazoo Zeh’ hitmaker also encouraged his followers to open bank accounts. The singer said he will henceforth be making transfers to his supporters and “people in need” through their bank accounts.

He wrote, “I use my money to build love. I used my money to build relationships. Did I spray money at the club? I was spraying money in the area where they need me.

“I didn’t deface the naira, I help a lot of people, After God na Government, Please forgive me if you have videos of me spraying money, no more spraying of money.”

Naija News recalls that the EFCC is set to arraign popular socialite, Pascal Okechukwu, widely known as Cubana Chief Priest for Naira abuse, days after a crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, was sent to prison for a similar offence.

Bobrisky: There Will Be No Sacred Cows

Meanwhile, the EFCC has said it is investigating several celebrities involved in Naira abuse.

The anti-graft commission, in a statement on Sunday by its spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said it is aware of several old videos being uploaded on social media by citizens in the wake of the arrest, prosecution and sentencing of Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, over naira abuse.

It added that the EFCC would always investigate and prosecute anyone involved in the abuse of the Naira, and going forward, new videos of such infractions will be investigated and prosecuted.

The EFCC added that at the moment, the commission is investigating several celebrities involved in naira abuse, and there would be no sacred cows.